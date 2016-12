- New Jersey State Police is offering a $1,000 reward for information that will help lead to Jeremiah Monell's arrest.

Monell is wanted for murder for his extranged wife, Tara O'Shea-Watson.

O'Shea-Watson was murdered on December 19 in their home in Commercial Township. Read more on the story HERE.

Anyone with informaiton about Monell and his whereabouts is asked to call Port Norris Station at (856) 785-0036.