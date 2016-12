- Four Florida police officers are being hailed as heroes after saving a man from an upside-down burning car.

The man's car flipped over and caught fire on the side of the Palmetto Expressway.

In body camera footage, one officer at the scene can be heard yelling, "yank him out, yank him out; right there," as the others pulled Luis Carlos Aloma, 21, to safety.

Aloma is in critical condition but expected to survive thanks to the officers' quick action, Abby Huntsman reported.

