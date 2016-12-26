3-Month-Old Dies Just Before Christmas

(INSIDE EDITION) A 3-month-old baby boy, who was hospitalized after being dropped on his head by his babysitter, died Friday, according to reports.

The boy’s parents - Mark Modzelewski, 32, and Nicole Nicastro, 34 - decided to take their only child off life support after doctors said he had suffered severe brain damage, according to a GoFundMe for the family.

Reece Modzelewski was injured when a family member reportedly dropped him while watching him at a home in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Police arrived to find the baby unconscious and the babysitter told police “he baby accidentally fell from her arms and hit the floor with his head,” according to reports.

In a separate GoFundMe, which has raised more than $20,000, a family member expressed his sadness for the parents.