Memorial held for store owner gunned down on Christmas Eve News Memorial held for store owner gunned down on Christmas Eve Flowers, candles and hand written notes pile up on the steps of Marie's Grocery on South 6th Street in South Philly. It's where someone gunned down the owner 81-year old Marie Buck on Christmas Eve.

- Flowers, candles and hand written notes pile up on the steps of Marie's Grocery on South 6th Street in South Philly. It's where someone gunned down the owner 81-year-old Marie Buck on Christmas Eve.

"It's been very rough on the family. We sort of don't know what's up or what's down at the moment," said Angela Smith as she describes the agonizing pain she feels over the loss of her aunt.

"My aunt was the rock. She was the rock of this community. She was the rock to this family," said Smith.

Investigators say someone shot Buck several times as she stood behind the counter. She's owned the place 44 years.

"It's inconceivable because she always had a big smile when you walked in the door, what can I help you with and joking with you," said Smith.

Neighbors stopped by to remember the woman who they call a saint.

"It's a sad thing. She was a very nice lady too," said Chuck Sanford. Michael Giannini said, “ It hurts like if your mother died or your father or your children. Some words can't be said."

Family members say the person who shot Buck didn't take anything. They can't understand why this happened.

"I can't wrap my head around that someone would do this to my precious aunt," said Smith.

Buck worked in the store six days a week. She lived a few doors away with her husband.