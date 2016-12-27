Truck crashes at gas station, brings down wires, catches fire News Tractor-trailer crashes at gas station Two drivers are recovering after a tractor-trailer crashed at a gas station and caught fire, and authorities are now saying it could've been a lot worse.

- Two drivers are recovering after a tractor-trailer crashed at a gas station and caught fire, and authorities are now saying it could’ve been a lot worse.

The crash happened in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood, at Oxford Avenue and Levick Street. Fire officials say the tractor trailer somehow lost control and collided with the SUV. The cause is under investigation.

Both roads were closed with debris around, and hazmat crews helped clear the scene because diesel fuel leaked from the truck.

A neighbor told FOX 29’s Dave Kinchen the loud crash woke her up at about 6:15am. Then, she heard what sounded like other crashes, so she went outside and saw the truck on fire. Other FOX 29 viewers had reported explosions after the crash.

The truck was from Shoprite, either going to or returning from the supermarket in the area.

Crews put the fire out. They do not think it came from the gas pumps. Also, power in the area was briefly interrupted.

Authorities say they think the truck driver may have purposely tried to avoid the pumps at the Speedway station. Instead, the truck hit a utility pole, snapping it into two pieces, so there are wires down. It also hit a fence.

Drivers of #ShopRite truck and SUV both stable after fiery crash at Levick and Oxford in NE Phila. Truck avoids gas pumps. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/pljzYMCX28 — Dave Kinchen 🇺🇸FOX (@DKinchenFOX29) December 27, 2016

The tractor-trailer driver is in stable condition with head and neck injuries. The SUV driver is also in stable condition, but we don’t yet know details on that person’s injuries.