Man killed in Delaware County fire

Crews searching what was left after fire destroyed a Delaware County house found a man's body inside. The victim has not been identified.

-

Firefighters worked to put out the flames of a fire that ripped through a property in Chadds Ford, Pa. The billowing smoke could be seen by neighbors far away in the rual community.

"I saw smoke from my driveway," Mike Luke told FOX 29.

It was coming from his neighbor's horse farm just down Naamans Creek Road.

He said the first of what would be about 75 different fire and emergency crews jumped right in, but it took only minutes for the walls and roofs to start caving in.

A woman came up with her son - she identified herself as the owner - and not home at the time of the fire.

She told FOX 29 crews that a family friend was staying inside the living quarters above the garage. Police said he had not been accounted for and that the search was delayed because of the intensity of the fire, the amount of debris, and the instability of the structure.

Hours later, a tarp went up. The body of a man was removed by the medical examiner.

As for the horses on the farm, the stable was far enough away from the flames to keep them safe.

No word how the fire started.