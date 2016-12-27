Britney Spears alive and well, despite tweet of her demise

(WTXF/FOX NEWS) - Oops, the internet did it again!

News that pop star Britney Spears had died spread around the web Monday morning following a series of tweets from Sony Music Global's official Twitter page.

However, this was quickly debunked as a hack of Sony's account.

Britney Spears is alive and well.

Monday, she posted a tribute to George Michael on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the tweets that she died have since been deleted.

FOX News has more, including Sony’s statement, who it blames and the other singer’s whose Twitter account was apparently hacked around the same time.

