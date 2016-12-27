18-year-old arrested for deadly Christmas Eve hit and run

- An 18-year-old is under arrest and charged with a deadly hit and run crash on Christmas Eve.

Delaware State Police said at about 7:55pm Saturday, Lisa M. Bolden was struck while was crossing the westbound lanes of Christiana Road (SR 273) just east of E. Edinburgh Drive.

They said 54-year-old from New Castle, was thrown into the intersection, while the car continued westbound without stopping. Bolden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses only said they thought the car was a four-door sedan and possibly from a foreign manufacturer.

But investigators looking at debris determined the car was white and should've had damage to the right front corner area.

Sunday, police say they were called to a home in the Rambleton Acres area of New Castle about a vehicle in the driveway with front end damage.

Troopers saw a white Chevrolet Impala with front right end damage and say “further examination of the vehicle revealed evidence linking the car to the crash.”

They found Bradford Pollock inside the home and identified him as the driver.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and driving without a valid license.