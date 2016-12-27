Child porn lands former `Survivor' contestant in prison [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Sentenced: Michael Skupin News Child porn lands former `Survivor' contestant in prison A former contestant of the CBS TV show "Survivor" has been sentenced to at least a year in prison for possessing child pornography.

- A former contestant of the CBS TV show "Survivor" has been sentenced to at least a year in prison for possessing child pornography.

Michael Skupin appeared Tuesday in Oakland County court in suburban Detroit. He asked for mercy from the judge and said he's "deeply sorry."

In a separate case, he was placed on probation and ordered to pay $31,800 to victims of a financial scheme. During that investigation, authorities found child porn on Skupin's laptop. He was convicted in November.

Skupin will be eligible for parole after a year. His maximum prison sentence is four years.

Also, Skupin will have to register as a sex offender and won’t be allowed to use a computer except for work purposes.

In 2001, Skupin had to be evacuated from the "Survivor II: The Australian Outback" after falling into a campfire, but he returned for "Survivor: Philippines" in 2012.