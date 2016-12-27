Bell-ringer mom charged for dumped newborn at Walmart

NEW ROADS, La. (INSIDE EDITION) - A woman was arrested Christmas Eve after police say she gave birth in a Walmart bathroom, and then dumped the newborn in a trash can at the store.

An employee at the store outside Baton Rouge reportedly found the tiny girl. At first, she was unresponsive but medical personnel soon stabilized her.

The mother, 34-year-old Kyandrea Thomas, was arrested after the New Roads Police Department said she checked herself into a hospital for treatment.

The Advocate reports Kyandrea Thomas was a bell ringer soliciting donations for the Salvation Army when she went into labor. Multiple media contacts with the charity were unavailable for comment Monday afternoon.

According to police records, Thomas is linked to the 2009 death of a 3-year-old boy, along with two other employees of a Baton Rouge daycare.

Thomas had been charged with negligent homicide after Damiyn McElveen died after being left in a hot car for six hours. She was sentenced to five years probation and 10,000 hours of community service.

Now, she’s charged with attempted second degree murder.

TV station WAFB reports the baby girl is in stable condition and has been given the temporary name Olivia.