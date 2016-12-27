Burlington County man shot, killed overnight

- A Willingboro man was shot to death overnight and his body was found in the street.

Burlington County’s prosecutor and Willingboro’s director of public safety said it happened just before 2:30am in the first block of Genesee Lane in Willingboro.

Tariq Mughal, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he didn’t live in the area where he was killed.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-877-6958 or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.