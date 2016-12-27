Police: Man found dead after crash in West Mt. Airy News Police: Man found dead after crash in West Mt. Airy Philadelphia police say they are investigating after a man was found dead after a crash on Parkline Drive in West Mt. Airy.

Ashley Woods says she lost a really great friend today. The man, whose identity has not been released by police, was shot and killed while driving his black Expedition along the 500 block of Walnut Lane around 12:30 p.m. Police say after suffering a gunshot wound while behind the wheel the 33-year-old man careened off the road and slammed into a Subaru driving around the circle. The driver of that car was okay. Witness Michael Miluzzo says he pulled over to help.

“I noticed an Expedition driving across the median-- taking out the stop sign and plowing on into a Subaru over there,” he explained.

According to police, at this point it's unclear who shot the driver but they believe there was a woman in the man's SUV at the time of the accident. Sources at the scene says she took off running and threw a white jacket down a ravine off of the Walnut Lane Bridge. The clothing was recovered but the woman hasn't been located.

"He was a great man, a great uncle, a great brother. He cares about people. He was the only man I let call me princess," Woods explained.

Ashley Woods says her friend was local to Roxborough. He worked in the real estate field and helped many of his friends find places to rent and buy.

"He wanted the best for everybody even if it wasn't beneficial for him," she said.

She says she doesn't know anyone who would want to hurt this man and hopes police find answers soon.