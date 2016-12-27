Crews dig up basement searching for missing woman

- Crews in Collingdale have wrapped up a search for a missing woman for tonight..

They spent hours digging up a basement looking for the remains of Melissa Rodriguez at her home on Lafayette Street.

The mother of two has been missing since April 2013. She told family she was heading to North Jersey to visit friends but never made it.

Right after she vanished, police dug up her backyard but didn't find anything. It's unclear right now what prompted police to go to the house tonight.