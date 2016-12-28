Man dead, 2 firefighters hurt in overnight apartment fire News Man dead, 2 firefighters hurt in overnight house fire A man is dead and two firefighters are recovering from injuries after an overnight fire at a three-story apartment building.

It started at about 3am in the 1200 block of Shackamaxon Street in Fishtown. That’s near the intersection of Frankford and Girard.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports the victim was a 50-year-old man. He was found in a third floor unit and taken to the hospital, but later died.

Firefighters got the situation under control in less than 30 minutes, but two of them suffered minor injuries while running up a spiral staircase.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.