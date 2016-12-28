Man critical after shooting over pool game

- A fight over a game of pool led to a shooting at a Southwest Philadelphia bar. The victim is in critical condition and police say they’re going to find the gunman.

It happened at the Lounge 62 Sports Bar and Grill on the 6200 block of Woodland Avenue, just after 11:30pm Tuesday.

The violence started with a fight. It ended with a man in his 30s shot in his torso.

Police say employees and some of the customers know the gunman, so they’re pretty confident they’ll get him.

A camera inside the bar also captured the shooting.