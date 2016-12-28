Fight in basement ends with shooting victim found on porch

- A man was shot several times in his head, chest and arms at his Tioga home, and later died at the hospital.

Police say there was a report of a shooting just after 10pm Tuesday and they found the 37-year-old on his front porch, unconscious and unresponsive.

This was in the 2300 block of W. Atlantic Street.

Detectives found six spent shell casings: five in the basement, which the victim used as a bedroom, and another outside.

They also found signs of a fight in the basement, like overturned furniture.

Police interviewed several people who were inside the house at the time, but have not released a motive or description of the gunman.