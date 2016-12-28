Mother of murdered teen released from jail

- A Philadelphia-area mother considered a "person of interest" in the death of her teenage daughter was released from jail after posting bail last week.

Court records show 41-year-old Sara Packer was freed last Friday after spending nearly two months in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility following the discovery of her daughter's body.

The dismembered remains of 14-year-old Grace Packer were found by two hunters in a Luzerne County park on Oct. 31.

Prosecutors charged Sara Packer with child endangerment and obstruction after they say she provided misleading information to police when reporting her daughter was missing from their home in the Ardsley section of Abington.

Grace Packer was last seen alive on July 4. A week later, July 11, she was reported missing. At the time, police reported Packer left home with $300 cash.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub has urged anyone with information regarding Grace's murder to come forward.