Weather Authority: Thursday morning could be messy

- We woke up to a much cooler Wednesday than Tuesday. Most of us were in the 30s, but at least it’ll be a dry day.

Tuesday’s high temperature in Philadelphia was 64 degrees. Wednesday’s will be almost 20 degrees cooler: just 43.

But FOX 29’s Sue Serio says Thursday will start out colder and messy.

Thursday morning, people in the Poconos should expect 2-4 inches of snow. If you’re in the Lehigh Valley, expect about an inch.

Moving south, you may see a wintry mix, probably freezing rain or sleet. Most of it will be north of Philadelphia.

Areas just north and west of Philadelphia could see a brief mix of rain and snow before it changes over to all rain.

South Jersey and Delaware will see mostly rain.

Eventually, by midday, it’ll all be rain for everyone. Then, that rain will move out in the afternoon.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week. It will be sunny but the temperature may not hit 40, and the wind chill will make it feel even colder.

As for New Year’s weekend, Sue is predicting 35 for Saturday at midnight and a high of 49 on Sunday.