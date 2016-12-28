Earthquakes strike on both sides of the Pacific

- An earthquake with a magnitude 5.9 by the US Geological Survey, struck Japan on Wednesday with its epicenter north-northeast of Daigo, in Ibaraki.

There was no concern over the possibility of a tsunami, but tremors were felt in Tokyo.

Video from Tokyo shows a fish tank shaking.

The person who shot it said he’d installed the aquarium that day and was testing it when the quake happened. Luckily, it doesn't look like there were any fish inside.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) -- Much closer to home, three earthquakes in the magnitude 5 range struck early Wednesday about 70 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe, and their rumblings were felt across areas of Nevada and California. There were no immediate reports of problems.

The U.S. Geological Surveys says a 5.7 temblor struck at 12:18am, followed by another 5.7 four minutes later in a remote area 18 miles southwest of Hawthorne, Nevada. A magnitude 5.5 quake hit the same area at 1:13am.

The moderate quakes were followed by a series of smaller aftershocks.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Department in Hawthorne hasn't received reports of injury or damage.