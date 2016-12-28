Regifting camera gone wrong when old pics catch new owner's eyes

DENTON, Texas (WTXF/STORYFUL) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but when Taen Johnson was gifted a second-hand Canon camera for Christmas, she got much more: unexpected surprises.

The previous owner had forgotten to remove their memory card. That meant Johnson found a number of bizarre images that were hopefully never meant for the light of day.

She shared the photos on Twitter.

They included somebody wearing a balaclava and holding a gun, a woman bent over in front of a man and what appears to be a bag of marijuana.

The strange images quickly sent her tweet viral, having earned more than 100,000 retweets.

