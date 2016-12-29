2 wanted for scoping, robbing cell phone store

- Two men who police say walked into a cell phone store twice in ten minutes are wanted for trying to rob it.

Police say they first entered the Metro PCS store in the 5600 block of N. Broad Street on Tuesday evening and asked to see a particular product.

When the employee told them the store didn’t carry the item, both men left.

Then, about ten minutes later, both returned in a blue or silver Chevy Astro van. This time, police say they asked about the store’s “most expensive phone."

Then, they told the employee to go to the cash register and give them all the money.

The worker complied. The robbers ran with the money to the waiting van, last south on Broad Street crossing Olney Avenue at a high rate of speed.

No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as in his mid to late 20s, 5'9" tall, with a medium build and medium brown complexion. He had small braid twists in his hair, and was wearing a dark knit ski cap, dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

The second is said to be 25-30 years old with short hair, and he was wearing a dark colored “Bomber” jacket.

If you recognize them or know where they are, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.