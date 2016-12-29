Driving, parking restrictions before, while Mummers march [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption AP file News Driving, parking restrictions before, while Mummers march New Year's Day in Philadelphia means the Mummers Parade. That means we'll need to watch where we drive and park well before Sunday, so they can strut their stuff.

The parade route starts at City Hall and moves south to Washington Avenue.

Road closures will begin the evening of Thursday, Dec. 29, and restrictions will be lifted when the parade ends.

This is the timetable from the city:

Overnight -- Dec. 29 at 6pm to Jan. 2 at 7pm -- no parking on the east side of 15th Street from JFK Boulevard to S. Penn Square.

Friday, Dec. 30 from 10am to noon: Two east travel lanes on 15th Street closed from JFK Blvd. to Market Street for equipment load-in. 15th Street may be closed completely for short periods if necessary.

Friday, Dec. 30 at 2am to Monday, Jan. 2 at 7am: No parking on the west side of 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to Market, and Market to Ranstead Street.

Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10am to Monday, Jan. 2 at noon: Two east lanes on 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to S. Penn Square closed for television compound setup.

Saturday, noon to 6pm: 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to Chestnut Street, and Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street will be closed.

Saturday, Dec. 31 at 4am to Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8pm: No parking on W. Market Street and JFK Blvd, from 15th to 20th Streets.

Saturday at 6pm TENTATIVE: Market Street may partially reopen east of 16th Street, and 15th Street may partially reopen south of JFK Blvd. until Sunday, Jan. 1 at 3am.

On Sunday, Jan. 1:

--3am until parade end: Market Street from 15th to 16th Street, 15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street, and JFK Boulevard from 15th Street to 20th Street, will all be closed.

--7pm until parade end: Broad Street from S. Penn Square (parade route) and Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street (dispersal area) will be closed.

Traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, and obey posted signs and detours. Attendees are encouraged to use SEPTA (Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines).

No parking 4am to 8pm on 15th Street from Arch Street to JFK Blvd.

No parking 4am to 2pm on Chestnut Street, from 16th to 18th Streets.

No parking 6am to 8pm on the 1500 block of Ranstead Street.

No parking 2pm to 7pm (both sides of street unless noted):

JFK Blvd from Juniper to 15th Street (SOUTH SIDE)

JFK Blvd from Broad to 16th Street

Juniper Street from JFK to South Penn Square

South Penn Square from Juniper to 16th Street (SOUTH SIDE)

Ben Franklin Parkway from 16th to 19th Street

North Broad Street from Cherry to JFK Blvd (WEST SIDE)

15th Street from Race to JFK Blvd

16th Street from Chestnut to Race

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow

18th Street from Race to Ludlow

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut

Cherry Street from 15th to 17th

Arch Street from 15th to 17th

Washington Ave from 12th to 18th

Broad Street from Arch to Ellsworth