Cold and windy with possible snow squalls

- Be dressed for the cold. That's some simple advice before you head out on Friday.

It’s colder than Thursday and FOX 29's Sue Serio suggests dressing for the 20s.

Temperatures are actually starting in the 30s, but it’ll feel colder because of the wind.

The high in Philadelphia should reach 41, but again, not feel like it. It’ll be blustery and you’ll see clouds.

In fact, don’t be surprised if you see a snow squall. There’s lots of lake-effect snow out there and it’ll spread towards Philadelphia when the wind picks up.

Philadelphia issued a Code Blue starting 6pm Friday and ending Saturday at midnight (New Year's). It does that during extremely cold conditions, when temperatures feel near or below 20 degrees. The city says to call Project HOME at 215-232-1984 if you see a person in need of shelter.

Friday night, the temperature will go down to 29 but it’ll feel like the teens, for those of you going out.

Saturday will still be chilly but not as much wind. The temperature at midnight is expected to be 37.

New Year’s Day, on Sunday, should have a high of 49 and no precipitation.

Looking into next week, rain should start Monday morning, but t’s still considered a holiday.

That rain will last through Tuesday, when the workweek officially begins.

Wednesday will stay mild, but Thursday will get colder.

Enjoy and be safe!

Northern New England is feeling the effects of a powerful nor'easter that is dumping a foot or more of snow on some parts of the region and making travel treacherous.

The storm, which also is bringing drenching rains and damaging winds and even thundersnow to some areas, is expected to continue through Friday.

Officials in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont warned residents Thursday to stay off the roads as the snow quickly piled up and snow plows struggled to keep up, causing problems for drivers. Numerous crashes were reported around the region.

Vermont State Police said a 69-year-old man was killed in Cornwall when his car went off the road and crashed into a tree. While the cause of the crash remained under investigation, state police said it was snowing at the time and the roads were slippery.

Accumulations of a foot or more are expected inland but a changeover to rain will reduce snowfall totals near the coast, National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Pohl said.

The barometric pressure reading is projected to be close to that of a crippling storm on Valentine's Day 2014 that canceled flights, knocked out power for thousands and claimed more than two dozen lives in the Northeast.

"We're Mainers and we should be used to it, but it's that first storm of the year. People should take their time, plan ahead and have an emergency kit. Just take it easy out there," said Susan Faloon, spokeswoman for the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

Officials urged residents to prepare for the possibility of power outages, as utility companies urged them to have patience in the event of major power problems.

Ski areas, meanwhile, cheered the dump of snow. Mount Snow in Vermont has received more snow so far this year than it did in all of last season. Loon Mountain in New Hampshire has 51 trails open compared to just 17 at this time last winter.

On New Hampshire's Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, officials said there is "considerable danger" of an avalanche due to the storm.