SEPTA, PATCO helping get around Philadelphia for New Year's

- SEPTA will be offering special service on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and riding PATCO’s High-Speed Line will be free for eight hours.

SEPTA New Year’s Eve (Saturday):

SEPTA Regional Rail trains will operate on their regular Saturday schedule, but with special late night service departing from Center City stations for riders heading home from their New Year’s Eve festivities in Penn’s Landing, Times Square and elsewhere. The late night New Year’s Eve schedule includes added service to Chestnut Hill, Fox Chase, Elwyn, Lansdale, Malvern, Norristown, Warminster and Trenton. Also, ticket offices at Jefferson Station, Suburban and 30th Street Stations will remain open until 2am. Click here for the special Regional Rail schedule.

Taking a bus? Temporary detours will be in effect on 15th Street between Washington Avenue and City Hall to accommodate preparations for the Mummers Parade.

Subways? Beginning at 4:10pm, additional trains have been added to accommodate crowds traveling to Penn’s Landing for fireworks. The Broad Street and Market/Frankford Line will operate all-night service on New Year’s Eve.

PATCO New Year’s Eve (Saturday):

As for PATCO, partygoers will not be charged for riding the High-Speed Line for eight hours, from New Year's Eve through the early morning.

The Delaware River Port Authority announced service from Lindenwold to Center City Philadelphia will be free from 8pm Saturday to 4am Sunday.

This is the first time that free rides have been offered in the transit agency's 50-year history. PATCO officials estimate the initiative will cost about $20,000.

Roughly 7,000 passengers are expected to use the service.

CEO John Hanson says the DRPA hopes to promote safety by keeping as many revelers off the roads as possible.

Last year, ten traffic deaths were reported in New Jersey during the New Year's holiday.

SEPTA New Year’s Day (Sunday):

On New Year’s Day, SEPTA’s city transit buses and trolleys will operate on a modified weekday schedule, but those around the Mummers Parade route will have to be detoured. On Sunday, click here for full details on adjusted bus routing and real-time detour updates on the System Status section of SEPTA’s website.

All Regional Rail trains will operate on a Sunday schedule.

SEPTA on Monday, Jan. 2 (official holiday):

All Regional Rail Lines will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Most buses and trolleys will operate on a modified weekday schedule. Click here for details.

Customers can also call SEPTA customer service representatives at 215-580-7800.