LIVE: New baby eaglets expected before the new year

- We’ve been showing you how Harriet the eagle and her partner, M15, have been awaiting the arrival of two little eaglets. Now, things are happening!

The eggs were laid on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25.

Harriet holding down the fort this windy morning. Hope for a glimpse of those eggs very soon. pic.twitter.com/D7jFuxfWJJ — SWFL Eagle Cam (@SWFLEagleCAM) December 30, 2016

Since then, the two eagle parents have been patiently awaiting their hatchlings, sharing jobs like incubating their eggs, and remaining watchful to protect and defend their territory.

Watch LIVE, courtesy the Southwest Florida Eagle Camera. (Mobile users, click here.)

It has live streaming from several angles, none of which disturb the eagles or make any sound.

An official pip in Egg #2! Won't be long now until a tiny eaglet appears. #eaglecam pic.twitter.com/0DUSxe7SVa — SWFL Eagle Cam (@SWFLEagleCAM) December 29, 2016

This is the fifth season the camera has streamed the eagles' nesting. In the first few seasons, Harriet and her mate Ozzie were seen raising their two eaglets.

Ozzie passed away in 2015. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers found him with an injury from fighting with another male eagle in the area.

Harriet settled on a new mate, "M15," and this is the second season of hatchings for this pair of eagles.