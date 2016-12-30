Cosby lawyers file to get June sex assault trial moved

- Bill Cosby’s defense team is asking that his aggravated sexual assault trial, scheduled for June, be moved. Prosecutors continue to say they will not object to that.

Friday, his lawyers filed a motion (click here to read all 13 pages).

Their arguments point to prospective Montgomery County jurors being exposed to media coverage, specifically the 2015 campaign for district attorney in which, according to the motion, Kevin “Steele repeatedly ran a 30-second campaign ad attacking political rival Bruce Castor for failing to prosecute Mr. Cosby. Mr. Steele made his promise to secure a conviction of Mr. Cosby a centerpiece of his campaign, going as far as to brand Mr. Cosby a ‘sexual predator,’ and thereby unleashing an unrelenting torrent of inflammatory and sensationalist headlines in Montgomery County, with scores of articles regularly appearing.”

The Cosby team points to Pennsylvania Rule of Criminal Procedure 584 which provides that a trial court must grant a change of venue where “a fair and impartial trial cannot otherwise be had in the county where the case is currently pending.”

A decision will eventually be made and where the trial would move to is another question.

Cosby’s lawyers also mention heckling during a 2014 stand-up show in Philadelphia and a 2015 cover of the New York Daily News.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office put out this statement: "District Attorney Steele has previously indicated to the Court and to the defense that he will not oppose a change of venue or venire."