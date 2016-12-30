Parents Arrested After 3 Children Found Emaciated, 2 of Them Nearly Dead

(INSIDE EDITION) Three emaciated children were reportedly locked inside a room in Pennsylvania with no heat and barely any food, according to reports.

Their parents, Joshua Weyant, 33, and Brandi Weyant, 38, have been charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and related offenses.

Police said the couple stopped feeding and caring for the children in September and weren’t found by police until December when two of them were “approaching a dangerous and life-threatening condition,” according to reports.

Police said the children, ages 4, 5, and 6, were covered in urine, feces, animal hair, and dirt and were severely underweight.

In a police interview, Brandi reportedly blamed her husband for the abuse and said Joshua told her not to feed the children or she would “get in trouble.”

Joshua denied abusing the children, but added he didn't want them "overfed,” according to reports.

The children also showed signs of physical abuse, according to court documents.

Doctors told police that had the children not been found when they were, the two older siblings would have died within days or a week, according to Lancaster Online.