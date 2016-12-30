Police: Females deliberately throw coffee into faces of Wawa employees

Police say the search is on for two women allegedly behind an attack on employees at a local Wawa.

According to Upper Darby Police, they deliberately went into a Wawa off of South 69th street and tossed scalding hot coffee into the faces of three store employees.

Regulars here can't believe it.

"It's going crazy. That's all I can tell you. I never heard nothing like that before," one customer told FOX 29.

Investigators say a third woman was involved in the Thursday night assault, which took place just before midnight.

"I think they need security. I notice many of the Wawas don't have security," one customer said.

Police sources say the weapon of choice was a full 24-ounce cup of coffee.

The three workers were behind the deli when they were struck with injuries to the face and neck.

Police say the women were smiling and laughing after the incident.