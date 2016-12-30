Dog with special needs gets new set of wheels News Dog with special needs gets new set of wheels FOX 29 first met Mika a year ago as a puppy, we were trying to help her find a forever home but her disability was a serious challenge.

- A disability made life pretty difficult for this dog. Some vets even thought she should be put down. But now Mika has a much brighter future.

FOX 29's Bill Anderson focuses on the good in our community. He shows us what love and a new set of wheels can do.

FOX 29 first met Mika a year ago as a puppy, we were trying to help her find a forever home but her disability was a serious challenge. Due to a brain deficiency, Mika couldn't walk more than a few steps and even some experts thought it would be best if she was euthanized. One year later and a lot has changed.

The community refused to accept that Mika was a lost cause. They found her a loving forever home, they raised money for her care and today's Mika's getting her wheels.

Although she's still pretty unsteady because of the support of a loving owner and supportive community who refused to give up on her Mika is getting better every day.

Back to the wheels, as a result of the fundraising, Mika is getting a set of wheels to help her get around and be more independent because she still falls. There are concerns about her hurting herself but the wheels should help.

The first experience with the wheels was tough on Mika. For a puppy that spent a year learning to compensate for her disability everyone expected them to be an initial setback. And although it is a challenge, Mika and her support group continue to show that she's got the determination to overcome the odds and they've got the patience and love to continue to support her as she does.

Wheels off for the time being, Mika got a chance to show off and run a little in front of a group of supporters who have already demonstrated that they'll support her even when her legs and her new wheels can't. For Goodness Sake...

MORE:

Man claims he was fired for helping homeless man

Murder victim’s brother bringing awareness to stop shootings