Police: Suspect dead in PA State Trooper fatal shooting

- The Pennsylvania State Police say the search for Jason Robison, 32, in relation to the shooting of a PA State Trooper has ended.

According to the PSP Twitter page, the suspect was confirmed dead Saturday morning.

Robison is deceased; more information to follow. https://t.co/vAxJUyJvdP — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 31, 2016

According to police, Trooper Landon Weaver was at a home on Bakers Hollow Road when he was shot and killed around 6:30 P.M. Friday night.

Trooper Weaver was responding to a PFA violation.

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President Joseph R. Kovel today released this statement:

“Our deepest condolences and support go to the family of Trooper Landon Weaver. Trooper Weaver is a brave hero who will forever be remembered for his ultimate sacrifice. We grieve the senseless loss of his life and pray for the safety of our brothers and sisters who continue to protect the commonwealth.”