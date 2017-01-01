Deadly hit and run suspect crashes, arrested, hospitalized

- A man is under arrest after police say he struck and killed a 71-year-old pedestrian in Fern Rock, less than two hours into the new year.

It happened at about 1:40am in the 1200 block of W. Chew Avenue at N. Marvine Street.

According to police, “The pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he was struck by (a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis) which was travelling at a high rate of speed, according to (a) witness.”

The car got away three blocks to the 900 block of Chew Avenue where the driver struck a fence.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital with a broken leg and other injuries. He faces DUI and related charges.

Neither person’s name has been released.