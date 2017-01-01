2017 forecast: Started nice, but rain and cold coming

Posted:Jan 01 2017 02:49PM EST

Updated:Jan 01 2017 07:13PM EST

(WTXF) - Happy New Year! It was a clear and quiet first day of 2017, except if you were near the Mummers or at a get-together.

Sunday’s high temperature in Philadelphia got all the way up to 51, but things are going to change.

Overnight, it's going to get cold and clouds will move in.

FOX 29 meteorologist Kathy Orr reports early Monday morning, there will be a Freezing Rain Advisory for Berks County and the Lehigh Valley, since temperatures will go below freezing in those areas. Luckily it’ll be an official holiday with not as many cars on the roads.

The rest of us will see two days of rain -- Monday into Tuesday -– and some of it heavy.

Have to be out? Monday is an official holiday so all SEPTA Regional Rail Lines will operate on a Sunday schedule. Most buses and trolleys will operate on a modified weekday schedule. Click here for details. Customers can also call SEPTA customer service representatives at 215-580-7800.

Wednesday, the rain will be gone. Then, it’ll be much colder starting Thursday.

