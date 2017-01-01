Security guard in deadly shooting outside bar

- The security guard outside a Port Richmond bar ended up shooting someone to death while on the job after midnight New Year’s Eve.

According to police, that guard told them he got into a fight with someone who tried to reenter the bar to use the bathroom after the bar was closed.

This was at about 2:15am at The Crazy Leprechaun in the 3500 block of Richmond Street.

Police said during the fight, that other man and his friends hit the guard twice in the head with a Club vehicle locking device, and stabbed him in the upper back.

Then the guard fired his gun twice, hitting the other man once in his back.

That other man was taken in a private vehicle where others flagged down police, and got him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed against the guard, who was taken to the hospital with a collapsed lung, and neither person’s name has been released.