Trooper shooting suspect killed, Facebook page plugged 'dead cop'

- The Facebook page of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a first-year Pennsylvania trooper included an obscene message about dead police.

About a week before Christmas, a message posted to 32-year-old Jason Robison's Facebook page used an obscenity to refer to police and added, "The only good cop is a dead cop."

The post about dead police has since been deleted from Robison's page.

Robison was shot and killed after making threats to police who located him Saturday morning, authorities said.