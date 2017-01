- A man was found shot to death on the front porch of a home in the city’s Tioga neighborhood.

Officers called to the block 1900 W. Willard Street just before 3am and found the 41-year-old victim “unresponsive with what appeared to be gunshot wound to his upper chest and a fired cartridge casing at the doorway.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s name or a possible motive.