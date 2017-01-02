Rainy Monday morning, freezing to start up north News Rainy Monday morning, freezing to start up north The Mummers lucked out with a gorgeous day, but Monday is starting out with rain in Philadelphia and areas south and east, where temperatures are above freezing. FOX 29’s Sue Serio says it’s a different story north and west, where temperatures are below freezing and travel could be tricky.

Pink on the radar is probably freezing rain and white is snow, but that could change at the surface. Anything wet could be black ice. Yellow indicates heavy rain.

Click here to watch the Weather Authority's radar updating continuously on FOX 29’s Facebook page.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly is reporting airport delays because of the weather.

Rain causing delays in Philly & New York pic.twitter.com/tJZx3ju8is — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) January 2, 2017

Luckily, it’s an official holiday so fewer people need to be out. Sue suggests taking your time or delaying your trip, because it will be getting warmer and anything frozen will have turned to rain.

Monday’s high in Philadelphia will be in the mid-40s.

The rain will continue on and off all day Monday, and also Tuesday, when the high should crack 50.

Then Wednesday, we’ll start at a warmer 52 degrees, but end with a cold night.

Thursday’s high will only reach 37.

Then, a system will come through and there may be snow on Friday morning, but that’s four days away and the details could change.

A handful of school districts in northeastern Pennsylvania are closed as freezing rain slickens roads.

The National Weather Service issued a freezing rain advisory for Monday for most of eastern and northcentral Pennsylvania.

The weather service is calling for a light glaze up to a few tenths of an inch of ice before temperatures rise above freezing, first in southeastern Pennsylvania, then farther north. Another round of freezing rain could impact the Poconos and other higher elevations late Monday afternoon.