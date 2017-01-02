Local man in Turkey club saved by phone, ISIS claims responsibility

- The Islamic State group on Monday claimed responsibility for the New Year's attack at a popular Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people and wounded scores of others -- including a local man.

Meanwhile, Turkish police detained eight people in connection to the attack but were still hunting for the gunman who disappeared amid the chaos of the attack.

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson reports the State Department confirmed Delaware business owner Jake Raak was one of nearly 70 people injured during the New Year's Eve celebration in Istanbul.

The IS-linked Aamaq News Agency said the attack was carried out by a "heroic soldier of the caliphate" who attacked the nightclub "where Christians were celebrating their pagan feast."

It said the man fired an automatic rifle and also detonated hand grenades in "revenge for God's religion and in response to the orders" of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The group described Turkey as "the servant of the cross" and also suggested it was in retaliation for Turkish military offensives against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq. "We let infidel Turkey know that the blood of Muslims that is being shed by its airstrikes and artillery shelling will turn into fire on its territories," the statement said.

Raak was visiting friends in Istanbul but is set to return home from overseas later Monday. According to his brother, Raak’s cellphone saved his life. A flying bullet hit that iPhone.

He explained what he witnessed while on a stretcher, being put into an ambulance.

"It's crazy. People came in started shooting up the place. I don’t know. I only saw one shooter. I'm there hiding you know," Raak said.

Unfortunately, from the iPhone, the bullet went from his hip and then his knee. Fortunately, it didn't break any bones or hit any arteries. The bullet was removed from Raak’s knee and his plan is to return home.

Raak lives in Greenville, Delaware, and runs a small business in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. He’s originally from Chadds Ford.