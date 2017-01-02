Family safe after fire heavily damages DelCo house

Family of 5 smelled smoke coming from the kitchen at about 1am

Fresco user Karallus Dietrich sent FOX 29 video of those flames pouring out the side windows and the smoke coming out of the front door.

The two-alarm fire in Prospect Park started at about 1am.Somebody smelled smoke coming from the kitchen and all five members of the family got out safely just in time, since the flames spread so quickly.

The home is in the 700 block of 14th Avenue.

It took a lot of work but volunteer firefighters got this inferno under control in about an hour.

The damage is very bad.

Luckily, firefighters did not have to deal with rain, extreme cold, or wind.

Still, the fire was so intense it melted the siding off the house next door where the family had gone for shelter.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley suggests checking your Christmas lights if they’re still on and make sure your live tree isn’t dry.

They cause a lot of fires this time of year, but are not being considered a possible cause of this fire.