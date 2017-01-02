2017 Mummers Parade over, results are in News 2017 Mummers Parade over, results are in Philadelphia's annual Mummers Parade drew tens of thousands of ornately costumed performers and spectators in a family friendly New Year's Day show that quieted critics who had raised concerns about insensitive displays in previous years.

Philadelphia has hosted the Mummers Parade since 1901, making it the oldest continuous folk parade in the country, with string bands, comic brigades, elaborate floats and plenty of feathers and sequins.

Of course, there’s also the competition. There are five Mummers Divisions: Fancy, Comic, Wench Brigade, String Band and Fancy Brigade.

Keep in mind, everybody was a winner with calm, quiet weather, and the high temperature in Philadelphia got all the way up to 51!

But these are the top three winners in each division as reported for each, according to Mr. Mummer. Click here for complete results.

Fancy

1. Golden Sunrise

Comic

1. Murray

2. Goodtimers

3. Landi

Wench Brigade

1. Oregon

2. Saints

3. O'Malley

String Band

1. Quaker City

2. Fralinger

3. South Philadelphia

Fancy Brigade

1. South Philly Vikings

2. Golden Crown

3. Saturnalian