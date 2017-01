- Fans are bidding farewell to an icon of 1970s television. M*A*S*H star William Christopher has died.

He played Father Mulcahy on the longtime popular television series set during the Korean War.

Christopher's agent says the actor passed away at his home in Pasadena, California.

He was diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago and had been in a hospice since the beginning of last week.

Christopher was 84 years old.