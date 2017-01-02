Waffle House waitress fired for firing gun during robbery

- A Waffle House waitress says she was fired for shooting her gun at three escaping robbers.

Heather “Shorty” Burkinshaw-Stanley told The Newnan Times-Herald in Georgia she was only trying to defend herself and her co-workers.

“I was in fear for my life, my co-workers’ lives, and I did what I thought was right,” Burkinshaw-Stanley said.

Early Thursday, three men ate at her restaurant. Instead of paying, the paper reported, they gave the cashier a note threatening to shoot everyone if the cashier didn’t give them money from the register.

Police said they left after another waitress gave them $200.

Burkinshaw-Stanley said her gun was in her car.

Meanwhile, Burkinshaw-Stanley has a GoFundMe page because she is raising three kids and her husband is disabled.