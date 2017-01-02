Animal Shelter Celebrates All Dogs Being Adopted by End of 2016

(STORYFUL) An animal shelter in Fargo, North Dakota, is celebrating having empty kennels for the first time since 2007.

Today has truly been a fantastic day for us here at Homeward Animal Shelter! We adopted out every single one of our dogs before the New Year! This is the first time that we have had empty kennels since 2007! We really closed out 2016 with style, and are looking forward to helping even more animals in 2017! Posted by Homeward Animal Shelter on Friday, 30 December 2016

Homeward Animal Shelter shared a photo of some of its workers cheering in the empty kennel block after the last of the resident dogs was adopted before the new year, on December 30.

Some people who had adopted dogs from the shelter over the past year, commented on the post and shared photos of the dogs in their new homes.