FBI, PPD search for suspects in armed bank robberies

- The Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI say they are seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate suspects in connection with an armed robbery Monday afternoon at the TD Bank branch at 2267 East Butler Street.

Authorities say the suspects are believed also responsible for three previous armed robberies:

December 17, 2016 - Citizens Bank -- 8616 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

December 17, 2016 - TD Bank -- 5501 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia

December 23, 2016 - TD Bank -- 2200 Garrett Road, Drexel Hill, Upper Darby Township, PA

Investigators say shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the suspects entered the bank and approached the counter. One suspect brandished a handgun and the men demanded money from a teller, according to investigators. Police say after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects fled the area of the bank and were last seen heading east on Butler.

Authorities describe the first suspect as a male in his early to mid-30s, approximately 5’10”-5’11” tall, medium complexion. He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black scarf or mask concealing the lower part of his face, black knit cap, and black pants. Police say he carried a compact black semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5’9”-5’11” tall, light complexion. He had on a light gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black scarf or mask concealing the lower part of his face, black gloves, and black pants.

According to authorities, the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about these robberies or these subjects is urged to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or the Philadelphia Police Department. There is a reward for information leading to these subjects' arrest; tipsters can remain anonymous.