Bensalem police search for hit-and-run driver

- Bensalem police say they are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a cyclist on Tennis Avenue between Bristol Pike and State Road.

According to police, on Sunday, January 1 shortly before 9:30 am, a person riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Police say the victim was found with serious injuries by another passing vehicle. Bensalem Police found a side view mirror from a truck nearby the victim.

Surveillance video shows a truck believed to be the striking vehicle at Tennis Avenue and State Road right after the crash. Police say the vehicle is an older model Chevrolet pick-up, maroon in color, 2 door w/extended cab, flared rear fenders, short utility bed, running lights on the top of the cab and light colored molding on the lower half of the body. Investigators say it will be missing a passenger side mirror and have damage to the passenger side door.

If you have any information about this vehicle or it's owner, please contact Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.