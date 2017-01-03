Local group puts twist on signs in Philly News Local group puts twist on signs in Philly Philadelphia has a reputation that has been really difficult to shake. We’re called a dirty city and an aggressive city but one neighborhood association is trying to shake that dark reputation.

Recognizing that our streets could be cleaner and our voices could be lower a local community group is trying a creative way to change behavior.

Queen Village Neighbors Association and a local gallery partnered with street artist Kid Hazo to design street signs that send a message without being overly confrontational and still being authentic Philly.

The signs are spread throughout the Queen Village neighborhood and until you get close, they blend in with other signs, so that when you see them you’re surprised, and hopefully amused but consider the message.

The signs are subtle and being put up randomly but the residents frustrated by noise and mess are hopeful.

The artist Kid Hazo is well-known among the art crowd and became more well-known to the general public for his statement art during the DNC.

We wanted to speak to him but he's a street artist known for disguising his identity so no luck. The signs continue to go up in Queen Village and are already generating positive feedback from people across the city who want to nicely inspire change in their neighborhood, Philly style.

So will signs like this change behavior and improve our neighborhoods? They might. Or maybe the neighborhood association is on to something. Maybe we just need a reminder that these are in fact our neighborhoods, so for goodness sake lets take care of them.