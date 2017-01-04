All-night fire damages Lehigh County greenhouse, bulbs

Crews from 20 volunteer fire companies had to bring 25 tanker trucks filled with water

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports the fire started just before 8:30pm Tuesday in a distribution warehouse at the Dan Schantz Farm and Greenhouse in Lower Milford Township.

Just a fraction of the volunteer firefighters up here in Lehigh County putting their lives on line @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/mjTlFeE6OB — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 4, 2017

Then, crews from 20 volunteer fire companies worked all through the night, and the fire was finally declared under control -- but not out -- at 3:45am Wednesday. That was more than seven hours later.

The area is northwest of Quakertown, west of the Northeast Extension.

Fighting this fire wasn’t easy. It’s in a rural area without hydrants. Firefighters had to keep bringing in 25 tanker trucks filled with water.

There is extensive damage to several of the farm’s buildings and bulbs, said to be in the millions.

Still, the company president told Steve he won’t be exactly sure how much damage took place until daylight.

20 fire companies in Lehigh County fighting big farm fire reported 8:29pm&just put under control 3:45am @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/IYFuMhHc7i — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 4, 2017

There are no reports of injuries.

The Dan Schantz Farm and Greenhouse has been in business since 1959. The farm has about 240 employees at the height of the season, and their jobs may be in question.

More video, courtesy Rich Rolen via Fresco News: