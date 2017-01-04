Mild now, but some snow expected Friday morning News Mild now, but some snow expected Friday morning Wednesday is starting with most temperatures in the 40s, which is higher than a lot of high temperatures this time of year, but a cold front on the way will change things in a big way.

The rain we’ve been having is gone, but FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reports roads are still wet and slippery. He warns to be extra careful because there have already been several spinouts.

There is also fog and that could cause air delays. Be in touch with your airline before heading to the airport.

FOX 29's Sue Serio tells us Wednesday will turn sunny and temperatures will climb to the low 50s around lunchtime, but then start dropping and winds will pick up.

By 8pm, we should be in the mid 30s, and overnight in the 20s.

Thursday morning, we’ll be about 20 degrees colder than we are now.

A coastal system will come early Friday and cold air will already be in place, so snow is expected during the morning rush hour. The amount is still to be determined. It could be anywhere from a slippery coating to an inch.

After that, the temperature should not go above freezing from Saturday through Monday.

