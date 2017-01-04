Woman returning home finds boyfriend shot to death News Woman returning home finds boyfriend shot to death Police are investigating a murder inside a Holmesburg apartment.

They say they got a call from a woman returning to the home she shared with her boyfriend and found him on the bedroom floor, unresponsive, shot in his head.

That was at about 10pm Tuesday in the 8000 block of Erdick Street.

The 36-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police also said another bedroom was ransacked, with dresser drawers pulled out and fresh damage to closet door.

They interviewed friends of the victim, who showed up after hearing the news.

There’s no word yet on a motive or any arrests.