‘Hot mic' reveals Biden's future may include Philadelphia

Vice President Joe Biden only has a few weeks left in office, and it seems he has no plans to slow down. He may be moving from the White House to a new gig, here in our area.

Biden was overheard during Tuesday’s Senate swearing-in.

A "hot mic" recorded him talking about a new job: starting a "Biden Trust" to aid his cancer-fighting campaign.

The project will be partially based out of the University of Pennsylvania.

Biden's comments were made in a one-on-one conversation, Tuesday.

It seems he didn’t know the microphone was on.

Biden administered the oath of office to seven new senators, along with others who won re-election.

Biden remains president of the Senate until Trump becomes president Jan. 20; then Vice President-elect Mike Pence will take over.

Also at the Capitol, a new Kansas Congressman is dishing out discipline after his 17-year-old son pulled a dance move resembling a sneeze during a photo shoot with House Speaker Paul Ryan after the U.S. House of Representatives swearing-in ceremony.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall tweeted: "He's grounded."

During the photo shoot Tuesday, Cal Marshall held the Bible with his father and Ryan. As the photographer prepared to take photos, the son raised one arm in the move popularized by sports celebrities known as dabbing, hiding his face as if he was about to sneeze.

Ryan asked if he was OK. As the teen began laughing, Marshall said, "He's sneezing."

Marshall, an obstetrician, won the 1st District seat after beating incumbent tea party favorite Tim Huelskamp in the Republican primary.