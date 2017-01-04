‘Hot mic' reveals Biden's future may include Philadelphia

WASHINGTON (WTXF/AP) - Vice President Joe Biden only has a few weeks left in office, and it seems he has no plans to slow down.
He may be moving from the White House to a new gig, here in our area.
Biden was overheard during Tuesday’s Senate swearing-in.
A "hot mic" recorded him talking about a new job: starting a "Biden Trust" to aid his cancer-fighting campaign.
The project will be partially based out of the University of Pennsylvania.
Biden's comments were made in a one-on-one conversation, Tuesday.
It seems he didn’t know the microphone was on.
Biden administered the oath of office to seven new senators, along with others who won re-election.
Biden remains president of the Senate until Trump becomes president Jan. 20; then Vice President-elect Mike Pence will take over.
Also at the Capitol, a new Kansas Congressman is dishing out discipline after his 17-year-old son pulled a dance move resembling a sneeze during a photo shoot with House Speaker Paul Ryan after the U.S. House of Representatives swearing-in ceremony.