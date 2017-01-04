New Year's hit and run suspect turns himself in

Bensalem police released an image of a truck believed to be the striking vehicle.

- The hit-and-run driver who struck a cyclist in Bensalem turned himself in, earlier Wednesday, police there said -- after getting tips from the public.

James Hasher of Philadelphia is accused of striking a cyclist Sunday morning on Tennis Avenue, between Bristol Pike and State Road, and then kept going.

Bensalem police say another driver found the victim with serious injuries, and there was also a side view mirror from a truck close by.

Police released a surveillance picture of an older model maroon Chevrolet pick-up they thought was the striking vehicle, right after the crash.

After that, they got numerous tips, found the truck and got an arrest warrant for Hasher.

Wednesday morning, he turned himself in on the warrant and was charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, failure to render aid and careless driving.

Bensalem police say they, the victim and his family are extremely grateful for the public’s information and support.